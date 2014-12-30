Weather forecast for January, 2015 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku.30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January in 2015 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the first days of January are likely to be cold and rainy. In the first half of the month, the temperature will be close to normal and on some days is likely to be a little higher. At the end of the second and third ten-day, the cold weather is expected and the temperature will be lower than the climate norm.

Amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm while in some places it is likely to be a little higher than the norm.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +3+5°C (+1+5°C at night, -2-7°C on some days of the third ten-day, +5+10°C in the daytime, +14°C on some days, -3+2°C in the third ten-day of the month) which is close to the climate norm. In the third ten-day of the month, an average daily temperature will be -3+2°C.

Amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm (norm:18-28 mm) while in some places it is likely to be a little higher than the norm.