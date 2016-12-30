Weather forecast for January announced

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January, 2017 announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in December, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm in January.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4-+6°C (+1-+6°C at nights, 0-5 degrees on some days, +8-+13°C in the daytime, 0-+5°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 18-28 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 3 degrees of frost to 1 degrees of heat (6-+11°C at nights, 15-20 degrees on some days, 20-25 degrees of frost on the mountainous areas, +6-+11°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 14-25 mm), but slightly higher in some places.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 0-4 degrees of frost (+2-+7°C at nights, 10-15 degrees of frost on some days, +2-+7°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 16-24 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +1-+5°C (0-+5°C at nights, 5-10 degrees of frost on some days, +7+12°C in the daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 10-32 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from -1 degrees of frost to 4 degrees of heat (0-5 degrees of heat at night, 7-12 degrees on some days, 18-23 degrees of frost on upper mountainous areas, +5+10°C in the daytime, 0-+5°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (22-49 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +3+6°C (+1-+6°C at nights, 2-7 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, some days 0-5 degrees of heat) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (17-30 mm) a little bit higher in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+6°C (+1+6°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of heat on some days, 12-17 degrees of frost on the mountains, +7+12°C in the daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (63-98 mm).