Weather forecast for holiday announced

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for holiday has been announced.

Report was told by the Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, on June 15-16, the weather will be stable in the daytime. The weather will be mainly rainless in the next two days. Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 25-30 C, in Central Aran 30-35 C and 17-22 C in mountainous areas. "

According to her, however, rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the evening.

Notably, on June 15, the National Salvation Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan, on 15, 16 June is Ramadan holiday.