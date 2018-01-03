Weather forecast for first work day of January in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 4 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, fog and mist are expected on some areas at night and in morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. The temperature will be +1+4 degrees of heat at night, +7+10 in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. It will be foggy in some places, eastern wind will blow.The temperature will be +2+7 C at night, -9-14 C of frost in mountainous areas, +5+10 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, eastern wind will intensify in the daytime.The temperature will be 0- 5 C of frost at night, +2+7 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will fluctuate between -3 degrees of frost and +2 degrees of heat at night, +6+10 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions. Fog predicted in some places and mist in eastern regions during the daytime. East wind will intensify in the mountainous areas during the daytime. The temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night, +3+8 in daytime, - -5-10 C if frost in mountainous areas, -12-17 C of frost in high mountainous areas, -2+3 in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will vary from -1 C of frost to +4 C of heat at night, +6+11 during the daytime.

The weather will also be mainly rainless in Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions. Fog and mist predicted in some places at night and in the morning, eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be +1+5 C at night, +7+10 C in the afternoon, 0-5 C in the mountains at night, +3+7 C in the afternoon.