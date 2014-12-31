Weather forecast for first day of January in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the first day of January in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The cloudy weather is likely to be in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. A little rain is expected to be in the morning and evening. North-west wind will blow and be replaced with north-east wind in the afternoon. The air temperature will be +2°C at night, +4+6°C in the daytime in Baku.

The dry weather is expected to be in Azerbaijani regions. The fog and drizzle are expected in some places at night and in the morning, also the rain is likely to be in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be -1+4°C at night, +4+8°C in the daytime, -3+2°C in mountains at night and +2+6°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm, relative humidity 80-90% at night and 60-70% in the noon.