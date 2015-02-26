Weather forecast for February 27 announced

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the variable cloudy, gloomy and dry weather is expected for February 27 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The fog is likely to be in the morning. South-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon.

On February 27, the dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions. The fog is expected at night and in the morning in some places. The drizzle is likely to be in eastern regions. South wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +8+13 in the daytime, +15°C in some places, -3+2°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon in mountains.

According to a medical meteorological forecast, on February 27 and 28, occasionally strengthening Gilavar wind in the background of decrease of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula may be unfavorable for some weather-sensitive people.