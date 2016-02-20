Weather forecast for February 21 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 21, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, but it is predicted to rain in some places at night.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 at night, 7-10 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 degrees at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

On February 21, in Azerbaijani regions rain, sleet and snow in some places are predicted, but weather will be mainly rainless in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, in the high mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.