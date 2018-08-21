Weather forecast for Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 22.

North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on peninsula will be 18-23 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70 % at night and 40-45 % in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 23-24 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh) 24-25 degrees. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. In this regard, favorable weather conditions will be observed at beaches.

The weather will be mainly dry in regions of Azerbaijan on August 21. However, lightning and rain are expected in some parts of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.