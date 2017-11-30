Weather forecast for December announced

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for December announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in December, average monthly temperature will be close to climate normal next month.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate normal, but slightly higher in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +6+8°C (+4+8°C at nights, 0-2 degrees on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, +3+6°C on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm 24-34 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +1+3 degrees of heat (-2-7°C degrees of frost at nights, -10-15 degrees on some days, +9+14°C in the daytime, 0+5 degrees on some days), which is close to the climate normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate normal (norm 14-35 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 1 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (0-2°C of frost at nights, -8-10 degrees of frost on some days, +5+10°C in the daytime, -2+3 degrees on some days) which is close to the climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 27-53 mm).

In Qazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+6°C (0+5°C at nights, -1-6°C degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, +2+5 on some days) which is close to climate normal but slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm 13-32 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+6°C (0+5°C at nights, +4+9°C on some days, -15-20°C degrees of frost on upper mountainous areas, +5+10°C in the daytime, -2+3°C on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (24-48 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +5+8°C (+1+5°C at nights, -1-6 degrees of frost on some days, +9+14°C in the daytime and up to +6°C on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (19-32 mm) and a little bit higher in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions:

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+9°C (+4+8°C at nights, from -2 degrees of frost to +2°C degrees of heat on some days, -5-10°C degrees of frost on the mountains, +9+14°C in the daytime, some days +4+6°C on some days) which is close to climate normal and a little bit higher. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (45-106 mm) and a little bit higher in some places.