Weather forecast for December 30 announced

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/The weather forecast for December,30 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report thatthe weather is expected to be variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly dry. South-west wind will blow, intensify occasionally and be replaced with north wind. The air temperature will be +5+7°C at night, +10+15°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected to be, fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning, drizzle is likely to be in eastern regions. The windy weather is expected in regions. West wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The air temperature in low-lying lands will be 1+6°C at night, +13+18°C in the daytime, 0 -5°C at night and 8-+13°C in the daytime in mountains.

Atmosphere pressure will down from 765 mm to 760 mm, humidity is expected to be 70-80% at the night and 45-55 % in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weather conditions, atmospheric pressure, replacement of khazri and gilavar winds are suitable for sensitive people on December 30 and January 1 at Absheron peninsula.