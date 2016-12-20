Weather forecast for December 21 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 21 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. In some places in the morning mist and drizzle is predicted. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1+2 C at night, +4+7 C in daytime, in Baku 0 C at night, +5+7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will up from 768 mm Hg column to 773 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 55-60% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. But it will be rainy in some eastern regions of the Greater Caucasus, snow is predicted. West wind will blow. The temperature will be -1-6 C at night, +2+7 C in the daytime, in the mountains -9-14 C at night, -3+2 C in daytime.