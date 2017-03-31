Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in April, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +11-+13°C (+5-+10°C at nights, +12-+14°C on some days, +13-+18°C in the daytime, up to 24-29 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 23-33 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 12-15 degrees of heat (6-11 degrees of heat at nights, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days, 12-17 degrees of heat in the daytime, up to 25-30 degrees of heat on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 34-59 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 6-10 degrees of heat (+5°C -+10°C at nights, 1-6 degrees of frost on some days, +10°C-+15°C in the daytime, up to 18-23 degrees on some days) which is within to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 54-83 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +12-+14°C (7-12 degrees of heat at nights, 0-3 degrees on some days, +13+18°C in the daytime, up to 23-28 on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 31-54 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 9-12 degrees of heat (6-11 degrees of heat at night, 1-6 degrees of frost on some days, +10+15°C in the daytime, 21-26 on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (29-126 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +13-+15°C (8-+13°C at nights, 2-5 degrees on some days, +12+17°C in the daytime, up to 25-30 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (30-49 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +10+13°C (+7-+12°C at nights, up to 3 degrees of heat on some days, 1-6 degrees of frost on mountains, 10-15 degrees of heat in the daytime, up to 22-27 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (41-72 mm).