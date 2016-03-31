Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources average monthly temperature is expected to be near climate norm, but it will be higher in some places in April. Monthly precipitation will be close to normal.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula,average monthly temperature is expected to be 11+14°C (+9+14°C at nights, +14+19°C in the afternoons, +22+26°C on some days, will rise to +29 at the end of the month) which is close and a little bit higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (23-33 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be +8+12°C (+5+10°C at nights, 21-26°C on some days, +11+16°C in the afternoons) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (54-83 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam,Fizuli, Jabrail regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be +12+16°C (+7+12°C at nights, +14+19°C in the afternoons, some days +25+30°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (31-54 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir,Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be +14+18°C (+8+13°C at nights, +15+20°C in the afternoons, some days +26+31°C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (30-49 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +10+14°C (+7+12 C at nights, +12+17 C in the afternoons, some days +22+27 C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (41-72 mm).