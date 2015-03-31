Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April announced

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature is expected to be near climate norm, but it will be higher in some places in April. Monthly precipitation will be close to normal.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be +12+14°C (+7+12°C at nights, +12+17°C in the afternoons, +20+25°C on some days) which is close and a little bit higher than climate norm.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, average monthly temperature is expected to be +12+16°C (+7+12 at nights, +13+18°C in the afternoons, +22+27°C on some days) which is close and a little bit higher than climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (34-59 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +7+10°C (+2+7°C at nights, 0-3°C on some days, +11+16°C in the afternoons, some days +22°C ) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (54-83 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam,Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +12+15°C (+7+12°C at nights, +13+18°C in the afternoons, some days +21+26°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (31-54 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir,Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +13+16°C (+7+12C at nights, +13+17C in the afternoons, some days +22+27C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (30-49 mm).