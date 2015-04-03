Weather forecast for April 4 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 4 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 4. Fog is likely to be in some places in the evening. Rain is forecasted towards the night in some places. Occasionally strengthening south wind will be replaced by north wind. Air temperature will be +4+7°C at night and +8+12°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, fog is likely to be in the morning and evening on April 4. Rain is expected in some western regions during a day. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify some places. Air temperature will be +4+9°C at night and +13+18°C in the daytime, 0+4°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon in mountains.

According to medical metrological forecast, on April 4 and 5 fluctuations of atmospheric pressure in the Absheron peninsula, strengthening gilavar wind on April 4 is expected to replace by a strong khazry wind on April 5 and it may be unfavorable for some weather-sensitive people.