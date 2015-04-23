Weather forecast for April 24 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 24 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 23. Rain is likely to be towards night. North-west wind will blow and occasionally strengthen. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +10+15°C in the daytime.

On April 23, occasional rain is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in some places. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +12+17°C in the daytime; 0+4°C at night and +4+8°C in the noon.