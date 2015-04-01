Weather forecast for April 2 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 2 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 2. Rain is forecasted in some places and is likely to stop in the afternoon. South wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +7+11°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be tomorrow. Rain is expected in some places in the morning and evening. South wind will blow and strengthen in various places. Air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +9+14°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night and +5+10°C in the daytime in mountains.