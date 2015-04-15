 Top
    Weather forecast for April 16 in Azerbaijan announced

    Air temperature will be 16°C in Baku tomorrow

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 16 in Azerbaijan was declared. Deputy Director of the Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. A little fog is likely to be in some places and will increase towards the evening. North-west wind will blow and strengthen occasionally in the noon. Air temperature will be +7+10°C at night and +12+16°C in the daytime.

    Dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. Rain and lightning is expected in some southern regions. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally in various places. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime; 22°C in some places; 0+5°C at night and +7+13°Cin the noon in mountains and +16°C in some places.

