Weather forecast for April 10 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, April 10, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources . South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 7-9 at night, 14-19 in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in the country's mountainous regions. Fog will be observed in the several areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.