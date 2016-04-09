 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast for April 10 in Azerbaijan announced

    Temperature in Baku will be 7-9 at night, 16-18 C in the daytime

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, April 10, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources . South-east wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 7-9 at night, 14-19 in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

    Rain is expected in the country's mountainous regions. Fog will be observed in the several areas. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi