Weather forecast for April 1 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/. Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but occasionally gloomy. Mainly rain is expected in some places at night and in evening. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 3-5 C at night, 7-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 772 mm Hg will be reduced to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on April 1 mild hesitation of the meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

In some of the country's regions lightning and rain is expected, sleet and snow predicted in mountainous regions. A short break of precipitation in afternoon is expected. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.