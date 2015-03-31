Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 1 in Azerbaijan announced. The head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. A little fog is likely to be in the morning in some places, drizzle is forecasted and rain is expected towards the night. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +7+10°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Fog and drizzle is likely to be at night and in the morning in some places. Rain is likely to be in north-east regions. Mild eastern wind will blow. Air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and +3+8°C in the daytime in mountains.