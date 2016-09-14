Weather will sharply change in Azerbaijan, temperature to fall by 4-6 C - WARNING

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ A warning has been issued on change of weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on September 16-17, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is expected. Rain will intensify in some places of the peninsula.

Mild north-west wind will blow. The temperature will fall by 4-6°C compared to previous days.

Unstable weather, lightning and intermittent rain is predicted starting from northern and western regions from September 15 in the daytime till September 18. Intensifying in some places as well as hail, sleet is expected in high mountain areas.

West wind will occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will fall by 4-6°C compared to previous days.

The river water level is expected to rise.