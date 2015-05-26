Weather conditions for May 27 to be favorable for weather-sensitive people

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 27.

A little fog is likely to be in the morning. South wind will blow. Air temperature will be +14+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightning and short-term rain are expected in the evening and at night. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +15+20°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime; 7+12°C at night and +18+23°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on May 27, normal daily course of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people. On May 28, occasionally intensifying Gilavar wind in the afternoon against the background of a slight drop in atmospheric pressure may be unfavorable some weather-sensitive people.