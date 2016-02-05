Warning: weather will sharply change, temperature will drop 8-10 degrees

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will sharply change in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather to worsen from February 7, and expected to be rainy.

Strong north-west wind will blow. The temperature will fall by 8-10 degrees in comparison with the previous days. Unstable weather will continue up to February 9.

On February 7, the weather will worsen in western regions of Azerbaijan, some places will be rainy, sleet and snow are expected to be intense in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will fall by 8-10 degrees in comparison with the previous days. There is a possibility of freezing roads in mountainous regions. Unstable weather will continue up to February 9 afternoon.