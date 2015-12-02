Warning: Unstable weather conditions predicted in Azerbaijan up to December 6

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will change dramatically. Unstable weather conditions are expected up to December 6, possible precipitation in some places intensified.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 4 at night and in the morning in some parts of the peninsula rainfall may be replaced with a sleet.

Will prevail strong northwest wind. In comparison with previous days, the temperature will gradually decrease by 5-10 degrees.

On December 3-6, unstable weather conditions are expected in Azerbaijani regions, precipitation is predicted, which then may be intensified. In mountainous sleet and snow predicted. In comparison with the previous days, temperature will gradually reduce by 4-6 degrees.

The water level in the rivers could rise.