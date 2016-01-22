Warning: Temperature will drop, snow predicted in Baku

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unstable, rain is expected from January 24 to 27, wet snow will be replaced with snow on January 25.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, precipitation is expected to intensify in some places.

On January 25-26, the strong north-west wind will blow. Roads are expected to ice.

The temperature will fall gradually by 6-8 degrees in comparison with the previous days.

From the evening of January 23 up to January 27 afternoon, the weather will worsen, rain, sleet and snow is expected in the country. In some places, the precipitation will be intensive.

The temperature will drop 5-10 degrees in comparison with the previous days. Strong west wind will blow in some places. Blizzard will be the roads are expected to ice.