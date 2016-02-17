Warning: Temperature will drop, snow expected in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather is expected to be unstable, occasionally rainy from February 18 till the daytime on February 19 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will drop 4-7 degrees.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Weather will be unstable, occasionally rainy in Azerbaijani regions from February 18 till the daytime on February 19, wet snow, snow, also intensification of the snowfall in some areas are expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will fall 5-8 degrees.