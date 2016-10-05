Warm weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 6, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Cloudiness will increase in the evening.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 6 mist and drizzle expected in capital and peninsula in the morning The southern wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 13-16°C at night, 21-26°C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16°C at night, 23-25°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be normal, at 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.

East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 12-17°C at night, 22-27 °C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 5-10°C at night, 16-21 °C in the daytime.