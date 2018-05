Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasus vulture went down the populated village from the Mountains.

Report was informed by the Ambarchay village resident, he faced the vulture in the morning: "I saw vulture on the pictures, that's why I didn't lose control and we caught it".

The villagers kept the vulture in the yard for one day, but when it attacked people, they called to the environment department.

Its wings are 2 m 60 cm long, 10 kg of weight.