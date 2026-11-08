Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand

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Tree-planting campaigns were held in Aghdam and Khojavand districts to mark Victory Day, organized by the Azerbaijani president's special representation in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

Report informs that the campaigns, supported by companies and organizations, aimed to expand green spaces and contribute to environmental protection.

On November 4, 130 trees-80 almond and 50 olive trees-were planted across 4,000 square meters in Sarijali village, Aghdam district, with support from AzInTelecom.

On November 5, another 50 fruit trees were planted across 3,000 square meters in Khojavand city with support from the Green Garabagh Public Union.

The campaigns resulted in a total of 180 trees planted across 7,000 square meters.