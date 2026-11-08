Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand

    Ecology
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 20:08
    Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand

    Tree-planting campaigns were held in Aghdam and Khojavand districts to mark Victory Day, organized by the Azerbaijani president's special representation in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

    Report informs that the campaigns, supported by companies and organizations, aimed to expand green spaces and contribute to environmental protection.

    On November 4, 130 trees-80 almond and 50 olive trees-were planted across 4,000 square meters in Sarijali village, Aghdam district, with support from AzInTelecom.

    On November 5, another 50 fruit trees were planted across 3,000 square meters in Khojavand city with support from the Green Garabagh Public Union.

    The campaigns resulted in a total of 180 trees planted across 7,000 square meters.

    Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand
    Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand
    Victory Day tree-planting campaigns held in Aghdam and Khojavand

    tree planting November 8 – Victory Day
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    Zəfər Günü münasibətilə Ağdam və Xocavənd rayonlarında ağacəkmə aksiyaları keçirilib
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