Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation acquaints herself with works done towards protecting environment in Australia

During her visit to an animal breeding centre, Leyla Aliyeva was informed of endangered animal species, methods being applied for their rehabilitation, means of increasing the number of such animals, as well as technologies used in this sphere.
Leyla Aliyeva provided information about the endangered animal species living in Azerbaijan and measures taken by IDEA Public Association to remove these challenges.
Mentioning the joint work being carried out together with a number of international organizations towards protecting endangered animal species in Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva underscored the importance of sharing of experience between Azerbaijan and Australia in protecting these animals and biodiversity.
