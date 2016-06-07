Until June 10, weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 7, until the evening of June 10, the weather will be unstable in some places, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in some places heavy rain, hail are expected.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will gradually fall by 3-5 degrees.