Unstable weather was in Azerbaijan by September 26 morning - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from September 25 daytime to September 26 morning was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, the weather was unstable in the territory of the country from September 25 daytime by September 26 morning, lightning, intermittent and torrential rain observed on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 16-80 mm on the Greater Caucasus, 1-20 on Central Lowland regions, 1-8 on Lankaran-Astara zone and 1-6 on Nakhchivan AR.