Unstable weather in Azerbaijan will stay till October 27 - WARNING

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula as well as in regions of the country announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow occasional rain expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula, in the daytime it is expected to stop.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

On October 25, Azerbaijani regions will be rainy. Rainfall will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-9 C at night, 9-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -3 to 2 C at night, 2-5 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, unstable weather will continue until October 27, intermittent rain is expected.It will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted.

The water level may increase in rivers.