Unstable weather conditions to continue in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 12 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Intermittent rain predicted on some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. North wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +7-+9°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +13-+17°C in the daytime, also, +7-+9°C in Baku at night, +14-+16°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be at 765 mm Hg, higher than norm. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 55-65% in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, however, normal daily variation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on April 12 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people, Gilavar wind, occasionally intensifying in the daytime against drop in atmospheric pressure on April 13 may cause discomfort.

Lightning, occasional rain predicted on some places in Azerbaijani regions for tomorrow, snow, fog will be observed on the mountainous areas. The weather will be mainly rainless in the daytime. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 17-22 in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountain at night, 6-11 degrees of heat in the daytime.

According to the warning, unstable weather conditions will continue till April 12 daytime.