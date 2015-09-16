Torrential rains and lightning predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 26 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 17, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It's predicted to rain in some places. North-west wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 19-22 C at night and 23-26 in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rains are expected. In some places, have a possibility of torrential rains. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 24-28 in the daytime, in the mountains 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.