Tomorrow will be rainless in Baku

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 10 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and rainless.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east one in the daytime. The temperature will be 16-18˚C at night, 24-28˚C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18˚C at night, 24-26˚C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure is 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% in the daytime.

North-western wind will be replaced by south-east one in Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zughulba), and sea water temperature will be 20-21 ° C. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east one in the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh), the sea water temperature will be 21-22 C°.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan. Shower is expected in some places as well. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 13-18 ° C.

at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountains 6-11 C at night, and 12-17 C in the daytime.