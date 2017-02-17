Tomorrow weather will be rainless, roads to freeze

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs citing the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by mild south-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 2-5 degrees of frost at night, +2°C-+5°C in the daytime, also, 2-4 degrees of frost in Baku at night, +3°+5°C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm 772 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Roads will freeze at night and in the morning.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed on some places. Occasionally intensifying west wind will blow on some places in the daytime. The temperature will be 2-7 degrees of frost at night, 3-6 degrees of heat in the daytime, 9-14 degrees of frost on mountains, 0-5 in the daytime. Roads will be icy.