Tomorrow weather will be rainless in Baku

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 24, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information,mist will be observed in some places in the capital.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south wind in the daytime.

Temperature is expected to be 5-8°C at night, 11-16°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 6-8°C at night, 14-16°C in the daytime in Baku.

Tomorrow weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan, fog is expected in some places at night and in the daytime. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature is expected to be 1-6°C at night, 15-20°C in the daytime as well as from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 degrees of heat in the daytime in the mountains.