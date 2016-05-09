Tomorrow temperature will rise to 28°C in Azerbaijan

Baku.9 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north wind will blow in the capital and peninsula, replaced with mild south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 10-14°C in Absheron peninsula at night, 20-25°C in the daytime as well as 12-14°C in Baku at night, 21-23°C in the daytime.

On May 10, weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Fog is expected in some places in the morning, while in some mountainous regions lightning and intermittent rain is forecasted at night and in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-15°C at night, 23-28°C in the daytime, 4-9°C in the mountains at night, 14-19°C in the daytime.