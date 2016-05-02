Tomorrow temperature will rise by 3-4 degrees

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 3, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night and 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On May 3, in Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected at night and in the evening. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. South wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.