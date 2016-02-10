Temperature will reach 10 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 11, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy is predicted in some places, intermittent rain is expected.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild south wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula.

The temperature will be 1-4 degrees in Absheron peninsula at night, 6-10 C in the daytime, 2-4 C at night, 7-10 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, and expected to be rainy in the eastern regions. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2 degrees of frost to 4 degrees of heat at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -4-9 C of frost at night, in the high mountainous areas -13-18 degrees of frost at night and from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat in the daytime.