Tomorrow air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 28. North-west wind will be replaced with south wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 22-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 32-37 in daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 35-37 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make 55-65% at night and 40-50% in the afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

ETSN warns that on July 28-29, the maximum temperature of the air will be 34-39° in Baku and Absheron Peninsula.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in some northern and western regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in tdaytime, in mountains 15-20 C at night, 27-32 in afternoon.

ETSN warns that from July 28 till the end of the month, the weather conditions in the territory of the country are expected to be warm. The maximum temperature will be 35-40, 42 in some places of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Central Aran and 27-32 in the mountaneous regions. West wind will intensify in some places from July 29 to 31.