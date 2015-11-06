 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tomorrow temperature to fall down in Azerbaijan

    Drizzle in some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula is predicted

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/Tomorrow the temperature will drop in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and sometimes gloomy. Drizzle in some places in the morning and in the evening is expected. North-east wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 11-14 in the daytime, 8-10 at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

    It will rain in some places in the regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi