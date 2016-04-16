Tomorrow temperature to fall by 3-5 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 17, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be occasionally rainy, changeable cloudy in the daytime and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 8-11°C in Absheron peninsula at night, 14-17°C in the daytime, 8-10°C in Baku at night, 14-16°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow weather will be occasionally rainy in Azerbaijani regions. Heavy rain and lightning expected in some places. In the daytime, rain will stop beginning from western regions. Fog is expected in some places. West wind will blow, occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 8-13°C at night, 15-20°C in the daytime as well as 1-6°C at night, 8-13°C in the daytime in the mountains.