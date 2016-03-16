Temperature in Azerbaijan to rise by 5 degrees on March 17

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, drizzle expected in some places of the peninsula in the first half of the day.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 at night, +8+13 C in the daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +10+12 C in the daytime.

Intermittent rain forecasted in Azerbaijani regions on March 17. Sleet and snow predicted in mountainous regions. Starting from western regions in morning will gradually stop.

It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +8+13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-7 C at night, +2+7 C in the daytime.