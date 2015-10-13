Tomorrow rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The rainy weather will continue on October 14 in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 14 will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain is expected in some places. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 12-14 degrees at night, 15-17 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 2-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, on October 14-15, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be close to normal temperature regime, that will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.