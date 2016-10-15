Azerbaijan will be rainy on Sunday, October 16

 Top
    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy on Sunday.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    North-west wind will blow in the capital and peninsula.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-13 C at night, 14-17 C in a daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 15-17 C in a daytime.

    On October 16, in Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will be 10-14 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-6 C at night, 7-12 C in a daytime.

