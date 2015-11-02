Tomorrow rainless weather predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan on October 3.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Departmentof the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 3 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 at night, 12-16 in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, rain is expected in some eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.