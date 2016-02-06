Tomorrow rain, sleet and snow predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, on February 7 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy weather, rain is expected in some places in the morning and evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital strong north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night and 5-7 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be rainy in some places sleet and snow predicted in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 2-6 C at night, 6-10 in the daytime, in the mountains 2-6 C at night and in the daytime.